Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.95). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $24,292,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.65 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

