$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Rollins posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

