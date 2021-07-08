FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 40.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 45.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $76.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

