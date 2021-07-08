Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 16,276 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $140,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AECOM by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.