JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,623,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 177,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $136,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.