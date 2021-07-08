Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $138.39 Million Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Big Lots worth $138,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

