Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 5.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 2,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63.
In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
