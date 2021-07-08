Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 5.7%

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 2,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

