HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.22. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.