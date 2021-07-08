Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) were down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 510,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

