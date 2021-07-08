Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.90

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.90 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 8779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

