ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 6.5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.86. 18,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,143,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

