Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 33,467 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

