Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $21,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Athene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Athene by 37.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Athene by 22.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 513,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.