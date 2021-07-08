UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 449 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Aspen Technology worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

