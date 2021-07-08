UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after acquiring an additional 356,989 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alkermes by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

