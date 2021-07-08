UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $1,910,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $390.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

