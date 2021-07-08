UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,267 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

