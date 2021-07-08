Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

FB opened at $350.49 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Facebook by 16.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 49.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

