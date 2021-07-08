Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GMED stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.