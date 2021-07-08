OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,238 shares of company stock worth $60,635. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $8.16.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

