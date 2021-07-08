Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $156.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

