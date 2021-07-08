Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

LIND opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

