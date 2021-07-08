UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 52,031 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Landstar System worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $158.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.02 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.53.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

