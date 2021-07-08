UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

CSL opened at $193.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.24. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.