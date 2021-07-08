Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $3,497,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

