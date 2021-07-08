Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,549 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,525,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.