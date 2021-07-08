Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 493 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

