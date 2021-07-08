Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

