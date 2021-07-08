Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sealed Air by 56.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 296,889 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

