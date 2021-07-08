CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 238 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $569,511 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,923.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

