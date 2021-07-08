CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $461,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Truist lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

