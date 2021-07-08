Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

