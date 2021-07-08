Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.02 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.