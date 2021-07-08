Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) & The Competition Critical Review

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) is one of 202 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kymera Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors 1122 4469 9879 187 2.58

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million -$45.59 million -16.60 Kymera Therapeutics Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.23

Kymera Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics Competitors -22,371.86% -120.54% -31.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

