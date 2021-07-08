Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

