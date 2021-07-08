Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

