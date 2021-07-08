Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

