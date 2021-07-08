Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 518,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

