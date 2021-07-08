4,816 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $932.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

