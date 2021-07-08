Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $230,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

