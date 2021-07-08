Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

ICHR opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

