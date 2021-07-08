Aviva PLC Purchases 38,723 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.4% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Microsoft worth $906,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.