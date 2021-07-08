Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 7,738 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

