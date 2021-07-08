14,364 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

