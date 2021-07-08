4,079 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

