Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 51.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 380,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 131.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 75.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $39.13 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

