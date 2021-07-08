$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

CHCT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $48.81 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

