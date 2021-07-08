Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.