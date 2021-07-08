Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.