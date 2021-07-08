Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $13,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $14,940.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.