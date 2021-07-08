Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.